Wanda: 'Icardi? They took armband and penalties away from him'

Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Mauro Icardi spoke to Tiki Taka last night. Icardi allowed Ivan Perisic to take a penalty kick against Frosinone and that’s how Wanda reacted: “I want to ask Luca (Toni, who was in the studios), if he’d ever allow one of his team-mates to take a penalty kick instead of him”.

“I think that this gesture is worth more than any other goal scored because it’s very beautiful. Icardi is also the first one to celebrate with Perisic. They took armband and penalties away from him but they will never take away his happiness to play for Inter".

