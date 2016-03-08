Wanda, 'Icardi wants to stay at Inter'



Wanda Nara again spoke about the future of Mauro Icardi while appearing on 'Tiki Taka'.



"We saw the game from home, with the family, of course, we also wanted to avoid any kind of controversy." Wanda said.



"I would not say anything that could be misinterpreted. But I can say that it was a positive week, because I wanted to stay at Inter.



"I'm a fan of Inter and I'm reading about the field. , with tears and commitment, I hope this media situation is solved I repeat: Mauro wants to stay and wants to continue his career at Inter.





