Wanda: 'My love with Icardi is for a lifetime; many try to destabilize me'

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, continues to be at the centre of media attention due to the ongoing tensions between the two and Inter Milan. The couple have been at odds with the club after contract renewal talks did not go their way and Icardi was stripped off his captaincy before the Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna.Speaking to Gente, Wanda said the following:"Many try to destabilize me. ​Mauro is the first to believe in me. Our love is for a lifetime, I prepare my children to face envy and evil."Stern words from the Argentine who seemingly feels as though she is the victim of this whole process; despite the fact that her actions, in part, can be seen as responsible for the stripping of her husband's captaincy, as well as his lack of play-time since, which the club and media have described as being down to a 'knee injury'.

