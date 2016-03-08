Wanda Nara burns Icardi's pictures: here's why - pics

Mauro Icardi is under a lot of pressure of late as Inter Milan decided to remove his captain's armband and give it to Samir Handanovic instead. Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara posted an Instagram story recently of two pictures of the couple burning. Problem on the horizon for the couple? It doesn't seem to be the case as it is an Argentine tradition to burn a picture of your partner the day (or the day before) his birthday. Icardi will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow... . You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.