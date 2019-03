Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have been at the centre of the news for weeks now; ever since the Argentine forward was stripped of his Inter Milan captaincy and dropped from the squad.Icardi has not played since the 9th of February, with negotiations still ongoing between Inter management and Wanda to discuss his future.In the latest twist in the saga, Wanda has taken the decision to 'clear up' her Instagram account, unfollowing all accounts. This includes unfollowing her husband Mauro, as the Argentine presenter and model continues to make news in the ITalian media.Inter are considering and have made enough progress in discussions to allow Icardi to return to the team now; with Inter's doctor Volpi giving his go-ahead for the Argentine to return to the squad shortly.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.