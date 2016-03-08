Wanda Nara confirms De Laurentiis offer

Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport and confirmed an offer made by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.



The offer of Napoli’s owner, however, had nothing to do with transfers: “He offerd me a role in one of his movies”, Wanda Nara said.



“Many papers wrote that his offer was linked with Mauro’s transfer to Napoli but it’s not true. Being the agent of my husband is not easy. Football is a men’s world and my job is not easy although I’ve always represented Mauro and my sister who is a model and presenter in Argentina.”



“Now I have time to go to South America because Mauro is being called to Argentina national team. Mauro trusts me and that gives me strength when I negotiate for him though it wasn’t easy to talk about his contract extension in the seventh month of pregnancy.”

