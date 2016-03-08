Wanda Nara confirms Icardi could’ve joined Milan in summer
28 October at 10:40Wanda Nara—wife of striker Mauro Icardi—has confirmed that there was a possibility of her husband joining Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recently concluded summer transfer window.
The Argentina internatonal eventually joined French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from Inter Milan on a season-long loan with an option to make it permanent for €70 million.
When talking during Tiki Taka show as cited by Calciomercato.com, Nara confirmed that there was an option for the 26-year-old to stay in Milan ahead of his move to Paris but he decided otherwise.
"There was this possibility of going to Milan,” she said. “For me and the family, obviously it was a better choice but I didn’t decide which club he should join as it was his decision.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments