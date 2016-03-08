Wanda Nara confirms Icardi's permanence and Inter and talks about Juve and CR7

21 April at 11:45
Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara spoke during the Tiki Taka show yesterday after Inter's 1-1 draw against Roma.

"If Mauro will stay at Inter? Of course. Lautaro as a starter? It's Spalletti's choice, he has the task of always choosing the best team, for the good of Inter," she said.

"Juventus with a failed season? Cristiano signed for three years, we'll see if it is a failure at that moment, maybe he will win [the Champions League] next year. All that Cristiano could do in the Champions League, he did in the match with Atletico. The gap with Juve? It would be exciting to see a team fighting with them," Wanda added.

