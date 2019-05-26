Wanda Nara defends Icardi: 'One goal against Barcelona and Tottenham is not enough for some, 124 goals at the age of 26'
The Argentine was booed and criticised for missing a penalty for Inter against Empoli yesterday and while he nearly costed his side a spot in the UEFA Champions League, Radja Nainggolan's late strike saved his blushes in what could be his last nerazzurri game.
In a recent Instagram post, Wanda lashed out at all the detractors who have criticised his husband of late.
A volte non basta un gol al Barcellona, al Tottenham, 3 goal nel derby, 124 goal a 26 anni. A volte nessuno si rende conto di chi gioca con dolore. A volte il calcio ti mette a dura prova. Ma per me e per noi l’unica cosa che conta è l’orgoglio di sapere che sei un grandissimo uomo prima di essere un grandissimo giocatore. Sempre fieri di te e di vedere i tuoi occhi illuminati giocando per la squadra che ami. @mauroicardi grazie a tutti per sempre tanto amore
The post read: "Sometimes a goal is not enough against teams like Barcelona and Tottenham. Three goals in the derby, 124 goals at the age of 26.
Sometimes no one realizes who is playing with pain. Sometimes the football puts you to the test, but for me and for us the only thing that matters is the pride of knowing that you are a great man before being a great player, always proud of you and seeing your eyes lit up playing for the team you love. And thanks to all forever so much love."
