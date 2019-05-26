Wanda Nara defends Icardi: 'One goal against Barcelona and Tottenham is not enough for some, 124 goals at the age of 26'

The wife-agent of Mauro Icardi- Wanda Nara, has defended critics of the striker by counting down his achievements and goals.The Argentine was booed and criticised for missing a penalty for Inter against Empoli yesterday and while he nearly costed his side a spot in the UEFA Champions League, Radja Nainggolan's late strike saved his blushes in what could be his last nerazzurri game.In a recent Instagram post, Wanda lashed out at all the detractors who have criticised his husband of late.The post read: "Sometimes a goal is not enough against teams like Barcelona and ​​Tottenham. Three goals in the derby, 124 goals at the age of 26.

Sometimes no one realizes who is playing with pain. Sometimes the football puts you to the test, but for me and for us the only thing that matters is the pride of knowing that you are a great man before being a great player, always proud of you and seeing your eyes lit up playing for the team you love. And thanks to all forever so much love."








