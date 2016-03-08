Wanda Nara defends Mauro Icardi with salty social media post - watch

05 February at 16:55
"If you do not love them when they lose, do not love them when they win. I had already received whistles inside this stadium, I’ve been whistled all over my career. I don’t mind them". This is how Mauro Icardi has commented on his social media the home defeat of Inter against Bologna.

The Argentinian striker thus responded to the booes of San Siro and today, also his wife and agent Wanda Nara shared a message for Inter fans: “There are captains who pose with pride when they win, there are captains who jump off the boat before it sinks. There are a few captains who remain in the most difficult moments, when many believe they are hiding! You are one of those captains who fights until the team return to the surface".
 

