Wanda Nara defends Mauro Icardi with salty social media post - watch
05 February at 16:55"If you do not love them when they lose, do not love them when they win. I had already received whistles inside this stadium, I’ve been whistled all over my career. I don’t mind them". This is how Mauro Icardi has commented on his social media the home defeat of Inter against Bologna.
The Argentinian striker thus responded to the booes of San Siro and today, also his wife and agent Wanda Nara shared a message for Inter fans: “There are captains who pose with pride when they win, there are captains who jump off the boat before it sinks. There are a few captains who remain in the most difficult moments, when many believe they are hiding! You are one of those captains who fights until the team return to the surface".
Hay capitanes que orgullosos posan cuando llegan victoriosos,hay capitanes que se tiran del barco antes, los capitanes que se quedan en los tiempos más difíciles hasta cuando muchos creen que se están hundiendo son pocos!Vos sos de esos capitánes que luchan hasta salir a flote .. pic.twitter.com/so5eYnRPrF— wan (@wandaicardi27) 5 febbraio 2019
