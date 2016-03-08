Wanda Nara denies calling Conte: 'It is fake news'

Visto che certa gente continua a filtrare notizie false , ci tengo a chiarire che non ho chiamato nessuno. Come hanno fatto capire e purtroppo sono tanti a scrivere su questa enorme bugia ... — wan (@wandaicardi27) June 23, 2019

The wife and agent of Inter star Mauro Icardi- Wanda Nara, has revealed that she has not called Antonio Conte to discuss the player's future at the club.It is said that Inter are set to sell the Argentine striker this summer but the player is keen on staying at the club for longer. But Conte wants the player out this summer and eyes a move for Romelu Lukaku.Wanda recently tweeted a response to reports saying that she called Conte to talk about Icardi. But she denied the reports and called it 'fake news'.She said: Since some people keep filtering fake news, I want to make it clear that I didn't call anyone. How they made it clear and unfortunately there are many to write about this huge lie."