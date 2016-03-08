Wanda Nara denies calling Conte: 'It is fake news'

23 June at 12:50
The wife and agent of Inter star Mauro Icardi- Wanda Nara, has revealed that she has not called Antonio Conte to discuss the player's future at the club.

It is said that Inter are set to sell the Argentine striker this summer but the player is keen on staying at the club for longer. But Conte wants the player out this summer and eyes a move for Romelu Lukaku.

Wanda recently tweeted a response to reports saying that she called Conte to talk about Icardi. But she denied the reports and called it 'fake news'.

 
She said: Since some people keep filtering fake news, I want to make it clear that I didn't call anyone. How they made it clear and unfortunately there are many to write about this huge lie."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.