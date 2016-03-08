Wanda Nara: ‘I only thought about Icardi’s good at time of PSG move’
02 January at 19:00Star striker Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has expressed her opinion that she always put her husband first.
The Argentina international is currently spending a season-long loan at French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) whom he joined on the final day of the summer transfer window from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.
PSG also have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €70 million and there were reports in the recent past that they considering of making a move in this regard in the near future.
Wanda Nara has been criticised by different quarters of the football community to influence Icardi’s decision making but the 33-year-old rejected those claims while talking at a show 'Grande Fratello Vip' cited by Calciomercato.com where she revealed that she always put her husband first before anything.
“Few months ago, all of Italy said that I was ruining my husband who wanted to go to Napoli or Juventus,” she said. “But I have a good sixth sense just like all the other women and my Intuition told me that 'Mauro must go away'. If he had stayed in an Italian team, our life would have been easier, but I only thought about his good, not that of the family."
Talking about her personal objectives, Wanda Nara expressed her wish that she does not want her husband to be the only reason of her identity in the world.
"I would like to make myself known above all by women,” she said. “Unfortunately I am seen by everyone as the footballer's wife-manager only.”
