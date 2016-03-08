Wanda Nara: 'I understand what really matters in life...'

04 August at 11:30
Wanda Nara, Argentine model, television presenter and wife-agent of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, has dominated the headlines in 2019 as she has been blamed as partly, or in some cases wholly, responsible for the Icardi crisis at Inter. 

In a post on Twitter this morning, Wanda has said that: "​I understand what really counts in life, that's why I understand that I am so lucky. ​Children, love, their happiness and nothing else. Have a nice Sunday."
 

 

