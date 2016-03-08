Wanda Nara: 'Icardi at PSG? My life's a mess..'

01 October at 10:15
The wife-agent of Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi has revealed that her life has been a mess ever since his husband joined PSG on loan from Inter.

In what was a transfer saga that rumbled on for 3-4 months this past summer, Icardi sealed a deadline day loan move to PSG. He has already made his Champions League and Ligue 1 debut for the Parisiens this season.

In an interview that Wanda gave to Telefe, she talked about life in Paris.

"It's a mess. I work in Italy, I have a contract with the Mediaset television network, but I always have to come and go. My biggest sacrifice is this. based in Milan and Paris, with two schools and two houses: the school is also based in Paris so the children are half here and half there."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.