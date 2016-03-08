Wanda Nara: 'Icardi at PSG? My life's a mess..'

The wife-agent of Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi has revealed that her life has been a mess ever since his husband joined PSG on loan from Inter.



In what was a transfer saga that rumbled on for 3-4 months this past summer, Icardi sealed a deadline day loan move to PSG. He has already made his Champions League and Ligue 1 debut for the Parisiens this season.



In an interview that Wanda gave to Telefe, she talked about life in Paris.



"It's a mess. I work in Italy, I have a contract with the Mediaset television network, but I always have to come and go. My biggest sacrifice is this. based in Milan and Paris, with two schools and two houses: the school is also based in Paris so the children are half here and half there."