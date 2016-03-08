Wanda Nara: 'Icardi-Inter no divorce, why they took the armband'
06 September at 10:45
Wanda Nara returns to talk about the Icardi case. The wife and agent of the Argentine striker, who was loaned out to PSG with an option to buy on the last day of the market, spoke to Corriere Della Sera.
In the interview, Nara stressed that Icardi's move to the French side isn't a divorce with Inter, as many are expecting it to be. At least, the Nerazzurri are hoping that it will be the end.
"It's not a divorce, Mauro and Inter are like boyfriends who are taking a break for reflection. His desire to play for Inter and the love for the fans remain," she began.
She went on to talk about the removal of the captain's armband. According to her, it was a strategy by Inter to get the striker to leave. In the end, it seemingly worked as the move materialized.
"As captain, Mauro would never have left the club, it was a strategy to sell it. Why was the armband removed? They wanted to sell. Last year, he refused to leave the team, he said 'I am the captain'. There, relationships broke, they had another idea," she continued.
Furthermore, she also revealed that Icardi could have ended up at Juventus last summer, when a deal including Higuain was proposed. Instead, the latter ended up at the city rivals, AC Milan.
"To Juventus for Higuain and €50m? I won't mention team names, but the other player came to Milan, but not to Inter. If Mauro had been more clear, things would have been different," she concluded.
