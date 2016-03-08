Wanda Nara: ‘Icardi is a close friend of Messi, I want to see Ronaldo on the bench’
06 November at 12:00Mauro Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara spoke to Tiki-Taka ahead of Inter’s Champions League clash against Barcelona: “Mauro has great memories of Barcelona, he grew up there and he is a very close friend of Messi”, the Argentinean agent said.
“PSG? They have never called me, they don’t know my telephone number”, Wanda Nara replied when asked about rumors linking his husband with a move to France.
“I think Icardi can play with Lautaro. He [Lautaro] knows how to play close to a ‘nine’ and I am sure he will score a goal sooner or later. It’s not easy to adapt to Italian football. Icardi is on a pair with Ronaldo. He played three games less than CR7. I’d like to see Ronaldo on the bench against Genoa, Mauro didn’t play against them and he could have scored five goals.”
Icardi is set to start tonight’s Champions League clash against Barcelona (PREDICTED LINE-UPS) after resting against the Grifone this past weekend.
Go to comments