Wanda Nara: ‘Icardi the best striker in the world’
26 October at 19:25Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara spoke to Verissimo about his career and private life. There were, of course, questions about the future of the Inter striker.
“Icardi has three years left in his contract with Inter”, Wanda Nara said.
“He is happy at Inter, he is the captain and he will remain at the club. At the moment I think he is the best number 9 in the world.”
Speaking about her private life, Wanda Icardi said: “I love kids, I’d love to have the sixth but Mauro would leave me and the whole family (she laughs). Mauro is happy to have two daughters, he’s never wanted a child because he thinks he would have problems with that surname. He really loves his daughters, he has more patience than me with them.”
Icardi has six goals and two assists in 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The Argentinean has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract. The release clause can be activated from the 1st of July until the 15th and it’s only valid for clubs outside Serie A.
