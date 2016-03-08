Wanda Nara: 'Icardi to Juventus? I know what he wants...'
19 February at 20:30Wanda Nara discussed her husband and client Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi and his future in an interview with Italian media outlet Chi via Calciomercato.com today.
"Will Mauro ever go to Juve? I really don't know, I don't know if we'll be living in Milan or Paris next year, you never know with football. He'll choose and we'll follow him. It's difficult to argue because I know Mauro very well and I know exactly what he wants as a player and what makes him feel good as a man. The fact that I accompany him in his choices as his wife and agent is an extra security for him.”
Icardi is currently on loan at the Parisian club from Inter. The 27-year-old Argentine striker was a consistent goal scorer for the Nerazzurri, but off the field issues forced his departure last summer. The player’s buy option with PSG is worth €70 million, but should the French club decide against signing Icardi then he will return to Milan in the summer.
He was also previously linked with a move to Juventus, but the Nerazzurri were keen to not let him leave for a rival. So far this season for the Parisian club, Icardi has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions, in 1911 minutes on the pitch. He was left on the bench for PSG’s Champions League defeat to German side Borussia Dortmund last night.
Apollo Heyes
