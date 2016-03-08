Wanda Nara: 'If Mauro asks, I'll stop being his agent...'

Speaking to L'Equipe, Mauro Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara spoke about the Inter Milan forward, their relationship and what the future holds.



"I was 26 when I divorced and I was in Sicily, the last two children were still very small. Divorce is badly seen in Argentina but there was no longer any trust in Maxi. Mauro had become a friend. We confided in each other. We ended up together without realizing it. He was six years younger than me, it seemed unlikely. He immediately told me he didn't want to mess with me but he wanted a serious relationship. He is in his forties in a young body.



"How did I get to be his agent? He often asked me for his decisions and then he told me he continues to do it, so everything was born. I never had a manager in my work, I negotiated my contracts alone. After high school, I studied law and business management and continued to do so during my pregnancies. When Maxi's agent came home, I left the room so as not to disturb, but then he asked me for advice. Being Mauro's wife, I have no interest in making money off his back, unlike others. So much so that I happened to postpone my commission. I could sit at home without doing anything, but it wouldn't be a good example for my children. And additionally, the final choice remains with Mauro. Other agents defend their clients on TV and whether I am a consultant or not, Mauro remains one of the best strikers in the world.



"Father or brother-agents often say incredible things, have a different vocabulary than a mother or wife. I am surprised myself when a woman talks about football, we are sexists ourselves and as an agent I do not expect a different treatment because otherwise my role would lose importance. They attack me because it's the simplest thing to do, all my activities are compatible with that of an agent, my job has been the same since I was a child and there are sponsors who pay for it, I can't see anything wrong with it. What is serious is my private life, Mauro and I have a boring everyday life, far from that of VIPs, you will never see us at the disco."



