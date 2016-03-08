Wanda Nara insists Icardi is injured and says she wants him back for Milan derby

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara provided an update on the under-fire Inter striker. Wanda Nara denied that there was s confrontation between him and Perisic: "Perisic didn't ask anything. These rumors are not true, Perisic has never wanted any explanation".



DERBY - "Mauro scored in the last derby that he played. Time was passing by but he was 100% sure to score. I want him back for the next derby of course. I've had nice words for Inter, I've always spoken positively about Inter and Lautaro here. I asked if it was a problem for a club to have me here, they said no so here I am. Mauro is still injured. I am not saying it, it's the doctor of Inter that says it".



Icardi is expected to undergo further medical tests in the coming days. The Argentinean skipped Inter's last five games after that he was stripped of Inter captaincy.

