Wanda Nara: 'Inter's crisis is not Marotta's fault'

04 February at 13:15
After the defeat against Bologna at the San Siro, it is now clear to everyone that Inter are in a crisis. Adding the elimination from the Coppa Italia to that, Spalletti's position is at risk, with the Nerazzurri management thinking of emergency solutions to replace the former Roma coach. Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, spoke on Tiki Taka about the situation.

"It is a crisis that can happen and which will be overcome with work. I'm sorry that people talk like that about Spalletti and his work and we will see if he will be sacked or not, it is a decision of the club. Marotta? It is not his fault, he is looking for the best for Inter," she said.

