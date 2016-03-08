Wanda Nara: 'My father? He is on Maxi Lopez's side'

"The relationship has been complicated for years. When I divorced Maxi Lopez, I took the children and went back to Argentina to work. It would have been important to have him by my side, but instead my father was close to my ex. His misconduct continues, I won't hit back," he stated.

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, spoke to La Repubblica about various things, including the relationship with her father. Just a few weeks ago, the father attacked her for what she did to Maxi Lopez. Now, Wanda has responded to the comments.