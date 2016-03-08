Wanda Nara reveals Icardi did not reject Napoli

26 August at 09:30
Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, has spoken once again about her husband's future on Tiki Taka

"​We have many friends from Naples but I do not make the decisions, it is the companies that decide. One who makes 124 goals can make everyone comfortable; not only at Napoli. Icardi has not refused Napoli but anything apart from staying at Inter. There were opportunities that no footballer in the world would have refused but he said no so that he would stay at Inter."

