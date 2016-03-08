Wanda Nara set to make television appearance later today

17 February at 12:55
The wife of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi is set to make an appearance on television later today to talk about the ensuing situation of the Argentine and his future at the nerazzurri.

The recent events have tarnished the reputation of Wanda Nara and his husband, who has been putting out crypic posts on Instagram about his future and his current situation.

Corriere della Sera state that former Inter chief Massimo Moratti has sympathised with Wanda, who is set to appear on the Tiki Taka show at Channel 5 as Mediaset are looking to know what has traumatised Wanda.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.