Wanda Nara set to make television appearance later today

The wife of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi is set to make an appearance on television later today to talk about the ensuing situation of the Argentine and his future at the nerazzurri.



The recent events have tarnished the reputation of Wanda Nara and his husband, who has been putting out crypic posts on Instagram about his future and his current situation.



Corriere della Sera state that former Inter chief Massimo Moratti has sympathised with Wanda, who is set to appear on the Tiki Taka show at Channel 5 as Mediaset are looking to know what has traumatised Wanda.

