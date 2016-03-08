Wanda Nara set to reject €7m wage proposal from Inter for Icardi

The Mauro Icardi 'situation' continues to unfold as negotiations drag on and tensions continue to rise between the club and Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara. Icardi has been dropped from the Inter Milan squad for a reported 'knee injury'; yet the Argentine was also stripped of his captaincy before the first leg of Inter's Europa League round of 32 against Rapid Vienna.Now, according to Tuttosport, Inter will be offering Icardi an improved deal of €7m per season; which Wanda is set to reject on her husband's behalf. Speculation continues to grow around Icardi's future and it is looking increasingly likely that his future will be away from the Nerazzurri.Reports earlier today suggested that Icardi will be looking to stay in Italy, rather than moving abroad. Therefore, rumours are circulating that Icardi could either sign for Juventus or Napoli; two clubs thought to be searching for a striker in the summer.For now, Icardi is still on the books at Inter and Beppe Marotta and co will be looking to try and tie him down to a new deal but, as the crisis spirals out of control, a future for Icardi in Milan is looking increasingly unlikely.

