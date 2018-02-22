Wanda Nara wants Icardi to stay at Inter

Mauro Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara that his husband's priority is to stay at Inter Milan, despite interest from a host of European clubs.



In an interview that Wanda Nara gave to Radio Metro recently, she said: "There are many clubs that are pressing, but the priority is Inter and for this there will be a meeting with the sports director because my priority today is to stay here."



She also said: "Now there is this situation in which we renew or we start, but my priority is to stay in Milan to solve these things and then take a vacation. Mauro needs rest ".

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)