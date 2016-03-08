Wanda: ‘No Icardi contract talks’
09 October at 12:00Wanda Nara, the agent and wife of Inter star Mauro Icardi spoke to Tiki Taka about the future of the Argentinean striker who is contracted with the Nerazzurri until 2021.
“He has three years left in his contract with Inter”, the player’s agent said.
“Icardi’s contract extension is not in the agenda.”
“There is no anxiety, I am happy and relaxed. You [referred to journalists] are more stressed about Icardi’s contract extension than I am.”
“It’s important to score goals in Champions League. After the national team competitions, the Champions League is the most important tournament and goals score in the competition are very important.”
Icardi’s Inter contract expires in 2021. The 25-year-old’s salary is in the region of € 4.5 million and Inter have offered him a new € 6.5 million-a-year deal.
The player’s request, however, is € 8 million-per-year.
Icardi has five goals in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.
