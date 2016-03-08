Wanda's father attacks: 'We don't talk to each other, I'm with Maxi Lopez'

In an interview with Confrontados, the father of Wanda Nara, Andres, revealed that he doesn't talk with his daughter, stating that he's on Maxi Lopez' side. For context, the latter used to be with Wanda, but then she cheated on him with Icardi."I don't speak to Wanda. I think that those kids are stunned by the fame, money and situation that they are experiencing. I'm defending Maxi Lopez and perhaps it bothers her. I don't forget the kind of person he was with me, just as I don't forget that he's the father of three of my grandchildren," he stated.