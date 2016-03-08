The Argentine superstar is coming off 24 and 29-goal league campaigns with the Nerazzurri, but has yet to find the back of the net in four games this season.

The former Sampdoria man has come under fire for his inability to score, but his agent-cum-wife claims that this is just a temporary blip.

Icardi is set to play against Tottenham tonight for their Champions League opener in Group B.

“Everything is at stake tomorrow,” Wanda Icardi said. “For Mauro it’s a very special challenge because he’s very attached to the black & blue shirt.

“Last year he believed that Inter would make the Champions League when no-one else did. What are Inter missing? I think they need a little time, after which we’ll see a very strong team because it has great players and a really strong Coach.”

“Mauro will score because he always has, it’s something that comes naturally to him.”