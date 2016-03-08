Wantaway Barcelona man amid Chelsea interest: “I do not know my future”
05 August at 22:00Barcelona played, and lost to, AC Milan in a friendly last night and, afterwards, Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen dropped a potential hint about his future.
The Dutch keeper is firmly second choice at Barca behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and it is thought that he wants to escape the Catalan club in order to gain more game-time elsewhere.
Chelsea and Liverpool are both amongst the clubs rumoured, with the player himself reportedly interested in playing in the Premier League.
After the match, when questioned about his future, Cillessen’s reply was “I do not know what it will be”; suggesting his future at Barcelona is truly in doubt and that he may well be seeking a move away.
Cillessen joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2016, for a fee of up to €15 million, as Barcelona looked to replace Manchester City bound Claudio Bravo.
