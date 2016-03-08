Was Boateng to Barcelona the most useless deal of the year?

FC Barcelona’s season which was supposed to be on the lines of a treble-winning campaign, ended nothing short of a disaster with a series of poor results.At the start of the campaign, the club’s top-level management promised that they will focus on winning the European title. On the personal level, a real disaster for the Catalan giants was Kevin Prince Boateng who joined the club from Sassuolo as a backup striker for Luis Suarez.However, that move didn’t go as per planned as the Ghana international made just three league appearances for the club, now set to return to Sassuolo as his loan expires. Boateng’s move was a debacle, not just for the team but at a club management level as well as it marked a total shift from the club’s own policy of signing players who are young and follow a certain style of play.With the season ending on a sour note after the team suffered humiliating Champions League exit against Liverpool and defeat against Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia, there will be pressure on the club top-tier management to get back to the basics of the club’s very own philosophy.