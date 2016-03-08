Watch: A bianconero goodnight from Cristiano Ronaldo

cristiano ronaldo, juve, esulta, pugno, spalle, 2018/19
19 August at 22:20
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez returned home as they seemed very happy. They were both wearing bianconeri articles as Ronaldo is currently recuperating from a small muscular issue that occurred last week. In any case, Ronaldo will be available for Juve's first game of the Serie A season against Parma. Cristiano Ronaldo posted the following picture on social media as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come...
 

