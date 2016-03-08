Corsa ✔️

Pallone ✔️

Sudore ✔️

Sorrisi ✔️

Ritorni ✔️



E' stata una settimana intensa, che ne dite? pic.twitter.com/olwmoHf7MQ — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 5, 2018

The past week has been very busy for staff, players and fans of Juventus alike. Leonardo Bonucci returned to the club, in a swap deal with Mattia Caldara; which also saw Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain go in the other direction to AC Milan.Cristiano Ronaldo began training with the club, as did Bonucci and the rest of the team cracked on with the pre-season and International Champions Cup matches.Watch a video of Juventus’ week posted to their Twitter account, below.