Watch: AC Milan illuminate the San Siro with red lights ahead of the derby vs Inter
16 March at 22:15AC Milan will face off against Inter tomorrow evening at the San Siro in what could be one of the decisive clashes in the race for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. The Rossoneri, as the designated home side for the derby matchup, have decided to make some adjustments at the stadium ahead of the much-anticipated showdown. This evening, the club illuminated the San Siro with red lights in view of the big game.
#MilanInter | Per il #DerbyMilano di domani sera, il #Milan ha deciso di “colorare” S.Siro così— Simone Nobilini (@SimoNobilini) March 16, 2019
Una piccola anteprima dell’iniziativa #JoinTheFlame, su @DiMarzio @acmilan pic.twitter.com/cSlTp4lz48
