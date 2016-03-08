Watch: AC Milan illuminate the San Siro with red lights ahead of the derby vs Inter

16 March at 22:15
AC Milan will face off against Inter tomorrow evening at the San Siro in what could be one of the decisive clashes in the race for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. The Rossoneri, as the designated home side for the derby matchup, have decided to make some adjustments at the stadium ahead of the much-anticipated showdown. This evening, the club illuminated the San Siro with red lights in view of the big game.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.