Watch: AC Milan's new away jersey leaked
09 July at 18:15AC Milan began pre-season preparations today at Milanello and while the new home jersey has already been officially presented at the end of the season and already played with, there is still some uncertainty about the away and third kit. However, the usually very reliable Footy Headlines have now leaked the Rossoneri's away jersey, with the team ready to present itself in the traditional white kit, though this season without the black stripe in the middle and several other changes.
LEAKED: AC Milan 19-20 Away Kit [@lgdaniel13]: https://t.co/Ya3WKVBt1a— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) July 9, 2019
