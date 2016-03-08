Watch: AC Milan's new away jersey leaked

09 July at 18:15
AC Milan began pre-season preparations today at Milanello and while the new home jersey has already been officially presented at the end of the season and already played with, there is still some uncertainty about the away and third kit. However, the usually very reliable Footy Headlines have now leaked the Rossoneri's away jersey, with the team ready to present itself in the traditional white kit, though this season without the black stripe in the middle and several other changes.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.