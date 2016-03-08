Watch: AC Milan stars troll Higuain on his first day at Chelsea

25 January at 12:20

Gonzalo Higuain has just completed a move to Chelsea. The Argentinean striker played for six months on loan at AC Milan before asking to finally reunite with his former manager Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

El Pipita’s former team-mates Suso and José Mauri trolled their former team-mate on Instagram as he posted one of his first pictures in Blue.

“You could ask for a bigger size of trousers couldn’t you?”, asks Suso.

Mauri prompty replies: “They spent all the budget on him, they have no more XXL’

