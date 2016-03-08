Watch: Agent provides new updates on Laxalt-Torino

#Milan, l'agente di #Laxalt dopo l'incontro in sede: "Credo che verrà definito tutto tra oggi e venerdì. Vicino al #Torino? Non so se vicino, stiamo trattando e cercando di arrivare a un accordo" [@86_longo] pic.twitter.com/VS7pjImXEC — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 28, 2019

Diego Laxalt is closing in on Torino. According to Calciomercato.com, Milan have reached an agreement with the Turin side on the basis of a loan with a buy-out clause at €13m.Furthermore, Torino would cover the player's current salary of €1.7m during the loan period. This afternoon, a meeting took place between Milan and the agent of Laxalt, who provided us with updates upon leaving Casa Milan."We came to talk to the management to see what the situation is like. I think everything will be defined between now and Friday. So is he close to Torino? I don't know if he's close, but we are negotiating and trying to reach an agreement," he stated.