Watch: Agent provides new updates on Laxalt-Torino

28 August at 13:45
Diego Laxalt is closing in on Torino. According to Calciomercato.com, Milan have reached an agreement with the Turin side on the basis of a loan with a buy-out clause at €13m.

Furthermore, Torino would cover the player's current salary of €1.7m during the loan period. This afternoon, a meeting took place between Milan and the agent of Laxalt, who provided us with updates upon leaving Casa Milan.

"We came to talk to the management to see what the situation is like. I think everything will be defined between now and Friday. So is he close to Torino? I don't know if he's close, but we are negotiating and trying to reach an agreement," he stated. 

Take a look at the interview in the video below.

