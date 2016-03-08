Watch: Agoumé's agent arrives at Inter HQ to finalize transfer

12 June at 12:50
Lucien Agoumé's agent has just arrived at Inter's headquarters to finalize the player's move. The intermediary Oscar Damiani arrived this morning and was joined by the player's agent a few minutes ago. The agents are finalizing Agoumé's Inter move and are ready to pen an agreement with the Serie A giants who are close to reaching an agreement with Sochaux. 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.