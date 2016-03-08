Watch: Agoumé's agent arrives at Inter HQ to finalize transfer
12 June at 12:50Lucien Agoumé's agent has just arrived at Inter's headquarters to finalize the player's move. The intermediary Oscar Damiani arrived this morning and was joined by the player's agent a few minutes ago. The agents are finalizing Agoumé's Inter move and are ready to pen an agreement with the Serie A giants who are close to reaching an agreement with Sochaux.
#Inter: l'agente di #Agoumé arriva in sede pic.twitter.com/p85L2U16W3— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 12 giugno 2019
