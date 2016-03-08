Watch: Ajax post emotional farewell to De Ligt

18 July at 12:15
Matthijs de Ligt has been officially announced as a Juventus player this morning, having a completed a 75 million euro move to the Serie A champions as he is to form the foundation of the club's new defence. 

In a video posted to their Twitter, Ajax paid tribute to De Ligt, who joined as a young player and left the club as a captain, under the age of 20.
 

 

