Watch: Alexis Sanchez's first Inter training

30 August at 23:20
Inter Milan recently acquired Alexis Sanchez from Man United as the Chilean star officially joined the nerazzurri yesterday on a season long loan. Inter do not seem to have any buy-back options but both clubs could discuss the matter next summer when Sanchez's loan ends. The Chilean participated in his first training session with Inter today as he seemed to enjoy working with Antonio Conte. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on our site. 
 

