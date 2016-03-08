Watch: Alexis Sanchez's first Inter training
30 August at 23:20Inter Milan recently acquired Alexis Sanchez from Man United as the Chilean star officially joined the nerazzurri yesterday on a season long loan. Inter do not seem to have any buy-back options but both clubs could discuss the matter next summer when Sanchez's loan ends. The Chilean participated in his first training session with Inter today as he seemed to enjoy working with Antonio Conte. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on our site.
| PRIMO ALLENAMENTO@Alexis_Sanchez inizia ad ambientarsi: prima seduta con i nuovi compagni ad Appiano— Inter (@Inter) August 30, 2019
Tutte le foto https://t.co/CjI3aubWL6 pic.twitter.com/odx6IuOaDj
Go to comments