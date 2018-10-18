Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this past summer as this was the "big move of the off-season". Ronaldo has been playing well for his new club but he has been under a lot of pressure of late because of the rape allegations. Things now seem a little calmer on this front as Ronaldo is fully focused on Juventus. With the international break now finished everyone has returned to training as Ronaldo posted an interesting picture on social media of him and coach Max Allegri. View the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.