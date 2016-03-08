Watch Arsenal fans accosted by police in Baku for wearing Mkhitaryan shirts

28 May at 20:45
Arsenal take on Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final tomorrow in Baku in Azerbaijan. The choice of location for the final has attracted a lot of criticism from both Arsenal and Chelsea fans, as well as the wider footballing community - with many taking to social media to question why UEFA picked such an obscure location away from the rest of Europe.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not travel with the squad to Baku due to the political tensions between Azerbaijan and Mkhitaryan's nation, Armenia. It was deemed unsafe for the Armenian to travel with his teammates and therefore will miss the match.

Now, fresh concerns arise as footage has been captured in Baku of Arsenal fans being accosted by the police for wearing Mkhitaryan jerseys, watch the shocking footage below:
 

