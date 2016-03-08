Watch: Arsenal reveal Ceballos' jersey number

Arsenal acquired Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid on a season long loan earlier this summer as the gunners just recently revealed his number. Dani Ceballos will wear the number eight shirt with Arsenal as this was the jersey number that was recently vacated by Aaron Ramsey (who left Arsenal to join Juventus earlier on this month). Ceballos is ready to begin his year long EPL adventure as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.