Watch: As PSG and Inter look on, Dybala relaxes by the lake
18 August at 22:57Paulo Dybala's Juve future is in doubt. Manchester United and Tottenham were both close to acquiring him but the Argentine star turned down both clubs. PSG and even potentially Inter are now after him as time will tell if he will remain in Turin or not. In the mean time, Dybala scored a great goal for Juve yesterday against Triestina and today he relaxed by the lake. Dybala doesn't seem to be very preoccupied by the transfer market as he would like to remain with Juve. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
#Dybala non sembra troppo preoccupato dal mercato... pic.twitter.com/D8iLjSnUuV— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) August 18, 2019
