Watch: Atalanta fans go crazy as team arrives following UCL success

On his official Twitter page, midfielder De Roon published a video of their arrival in Bergamo in the middle of the night. As he stated in the tweet, he wasn't expecting many fans due to the timing of it all. However, he and his teammates were met by loads of crazy Atalanta fans.

“We arrive at 3am. I don’t think there will be any fans at the airport.”

Atalanta fans: pic.twitter.com/1huo07DDEo — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) December 12, 2019

Atalanta did the impossible. Despite losing the first three games of the group stage, they managed to get through to the knockout phase of Champions League. No other side has been able to do this in the competition before.