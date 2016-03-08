Watch: Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone's hilarious celebration for Atletico first
20 February at 23:35Former Lazio and Inter Milan forward Diego Simeone, who now is the current manager of La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, will be a happy man this evening as his Colchoneros side defeated Juventus in the Spanish capital. The club defeated Max Allegri's side 2-0, with goals from Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez separating the two teams.
Simeone was especially happy with Gimenez's goal, to which he celebrated in absurd style, as you can see by the video embedded below:
Diego Simeone really is something else. pic.twitter.com/EDvPpNauXo— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 20, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments