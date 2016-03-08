Watch: Ausilio present to watch the England vs France U-21 game
18 June at 23:00Inter's Piero Ausilio is working alongside the other nerazzurri directors to improve their roster ahead of the new season. Antonio Conte has joined Inter as it now remains to be seen who they will acquire in the coming weeks. Ausilio was spotted at the Manuzzi stadium as he is there to watch the England vs France U-21 game. It remains to be seen who he will have his eyes on but one thing is certain, there will be a lot of talent on the pitch.
Serata di studio al Manuzzi per il ds dell’Inter Piero Ausilio #ENGFRA #U21Euro #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/9lN00PkEOv— Pietro Scognamiglio (@pietroscogna) June 18, 2019
