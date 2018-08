Milan Badelj moved from Fiorentina to Lazio this past summer as a free-agent. Lazio are set to take on Juve this coming week-end as Milan Badelj wanted to challenge the bianconeri and let them know that his team are ready. Here is what he had to say on the matter: " Juve are great but we are ready for the Juve-Lazio game...". You can view Milan Badelj's official Instagram message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.