Watch: Bakayoko emulates Piatek's celebration: 'Bang bang bang x2'

30 January at 11:50
AC Milan defeated Napoli yesterday in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, with Krzsystof Piatek scoring the brace to decide his first match in the starting line-up. The Polish attacker was one of the standout performers of Gennaro Gattuso's team, with the other being Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko. After the match, the two posed in a photo, in which the two sit next to each other and do the 'pistol' celebration, which is how Piatek celebrates his goals. And also did so yesterday at the San Siro.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bang bang bang X2 @acmilan

A post shared by Tiemoué Bakayoko 14 (@bakayoko_official14) on

