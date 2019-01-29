Watch: Bakayoko emulates Piatek's celebration: 'Bang bang bang x2'
30 January at 11:50AC Milan defeated Napoli yesterday in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, with Krzsystof Piatek scoring the brace to decide his first match in the starting line-up. The Polish attacker was one of the standout performers of Gennaro Gattuso's team, with the other being Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko. After the match, the two posed in a photo, in which the two sit next to each other and do the 'pistol' celebration, which is how Piatek celebrates his goals. And also did so yesterday at the San Siro.
