Watch: Bakayoko emulates Piatek's celebration: 'Bang bang bang x2'

AC Milan defeated Napoli yesterday in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, with Krzsystof Piatek scoring the brace to decide his first match in the starting line-up. The Polish attacker was one of the standout performers of Gennaro Gattuso's team, with the other being Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko. After the match, the two posed in a photo, in which the two sit next to each other and do the 'pistol' celebration, which is how Piatek celebrates his goals. And also did so yesterday at the San Siro.