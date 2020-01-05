Watch: Balotelli hits out at Lazio fans after racist chants - ‘Shame on you!’
05 January at 17:00Mario Balotelli scored the first goal Serie A goal of the decade as Brescia took on Lazio earlier today. However, in addition to the loss, his achievement was overshadowed by some upsetting incidents in the stands during the game.
In fact, there were racist chants from the Lazio fans towards Balotelli. The referee even halted play and ordered the stadium announcer to read an anti-racism message. On Instagram, the striker responded with a message for the away fans: "Shame on you!". See the full message below.
Sconfitta che fa male ma ci rifaremo siamo sulla strada giusta. Laziali presenti oggi allora stadio VERGOGNATEVI! #saynotoracism Is a lost that hurt but we will come back stronger and we are on the right way! Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism
