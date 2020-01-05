Watch: Balotelli hits out at Lazio fans after racist chants - ‘Shame on you!’

In fact, there were racist chants from the Lazio fans towards Balotelli. The referee even halted play and ordered the stadium announcer to read an anti-racism message. On Instagram, the striker responded with a message for the away fans: "Shame on you!". See the full message below.



Mario Balotelli scored the first goal Serie A goal of the decade as Brescia took on Lazio earlier today. However, in addition to the loss, his achievement was overshadowed by some upsetting incidents in the stands during the game.