Watch: Balotelli hits out at Lazio fans after racist chants - ‘Shame on you!’

05 January at 17:00
Mario Balotelli scored the first goal Serie A goal of the decade as Brescia took on Lazio earlier today. However, in addition to the loss, his achievement was overshadowed by some upsetting incidents in the stands during the game.
 
In fact, there were racist chants from the Lazio fans towards Balotelli. The referee even halted play and ordered the stadium announcer to read an anti-racism message. On Instagram, the striker responded with a message for the away fans: "Shame on you!". See the full message below.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Brescia
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.